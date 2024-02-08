Does C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) Look Expensive At $5.51? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.51 trading at -$0.1 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $271.53M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a discount of -52.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.42 and is indicating a premium of 80.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $5.51 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.84% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of -19.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.55 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.