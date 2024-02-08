Does Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) Look Expensive At $16.26? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.26 trading at $0.12 or 0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.41B. That most recent trading price of OWL’s stock is at a premium of 0.25% from its 52-week high price of $16.22 and is indicating a premium of 40.34% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days OWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $16.26 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.46% in past 5-day. Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) showed a performance of 11.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.28 million shares which calculate 4.27 days to cover the short interests.