Does Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.01 or 1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.26M. That most recent trading price of RTC’s stock is at a discount of -1326.47% from its 52-week high price of $9.70 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days RTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 26.88% to its value on the day. Baijiayun Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -66.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.11% in past 5-day. Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) showed a performance of -66.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30780.0 shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.