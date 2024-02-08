Does Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.01 or 1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.26M. That most recent trading price of RTC’s stock is at a discount of -1326.47% from its 52-week high price of $9.70 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days RTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 26.88% to its value on the day. Baijiayun Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -66.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.11% in past 5-day. Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) showed a performance of -66.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30780.0 shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.
RTC Dividends
Baijiayun Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 10 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 74.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.21% institutions for Baijiayun Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RTC for having 0.13 million shares of worth $1.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.