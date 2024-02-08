Does Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Look Expensive At $19.13? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.13 trading at -$0.23 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $679.88M. That closing price of AAOI’s stock is at a discount of -25.88% from its 52-week high price of $24.08 and is indicating a premium of 91.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days AAOI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $19.13 price level, adding 7.32% to its value on the day. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.61% in past 5-day. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) showed a performance of -5.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.94 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.