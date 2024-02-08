Does Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) Look Expensive At $106.79? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.79 trading at $0.89 or 0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.36B. That most recent trading price of APO’s stock is at a premium of 0.24% from its 52-week high price of $106.53 and is indicating a premium of 48.35% from its 52-week low price of $55.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days APO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $106.79 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Apollo Global Management Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.20% in past 5-day. Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) showed a performance of 11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.59 million shares which calculate 6.43 days to cover the short interests.