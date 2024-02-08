Does Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) Look Expensive At $106.79? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.79 trading at $0.89 or 0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.36B. That most recent trading price of APO’s stock is at a premium of 0.24% from its 52-week high price of $106.53 and is indicating a premium of 48.35% from its 52-week low price of $55.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days APO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $106.79 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Apollo Global Management Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.20% in past 5-day. Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) showed a performance of 11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.59 million shares which calculate 6.43 days to cover the short interests.
Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Apollo Global Management Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.53% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.02%.
APO Dividends
Apollo Global Management Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 27.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.63% institutions for Apollo Global Management Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at APO for having 40.25 million shares of worth $3.09 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 30.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.35 billion.
On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.52 million shares of worth $961.34 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $953.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.