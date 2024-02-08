Does American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) Look Expensive At $208.30? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $208.30 trading at -$0.78 or -0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $151.80B. That most recent trading price of AXP’s stock is at a discount of -0.41% from its 52-week high price of $209.15 and is indicating a premium of 32.35% from its 52-week low price of $140.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days AXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $208.30 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. American Express Co.’s shares saw a change of 11.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.50% in past 5-day. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) showed a performance of 11.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.75 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.