Does Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) Look Expensive At $1.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at -$0.09 or -6.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $281.39M. That closing price of ADAP’s stock is at a discount of -49.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.85 and is indicating a premium of 66.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.77%, in the last five days ADAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 56.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.17% in past 5-day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) showed a performance of 32.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.77 million shares which calculate 5.97 days to cover the short interests.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.90% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating -1,500.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 196.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.47 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $11.03 million and $47.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.60% while estimating it to be -77.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.40% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -160.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.19% institutions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management is the top institutional holder at ADAP for having 38.97 million shares of worth $36.05 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 17.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.89 million.

On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $2.26 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.