Does 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Look Expensive At $0.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.02 or -2.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.29M. That closing price of TWOU’s stock is at a discount of -1484.51% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 4.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.73%, in the last five days TWOU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 23.41% to its value on the day. 2U Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.52% in past 5-day. 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) showed a performance of -33.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.2 million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.