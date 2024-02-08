Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.19?

In last trading session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) saw 5.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.20M. That closing price of CYN’s stock is at a discount of -626.32% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.83%, in the last five days CYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 23.08% to its value on the day. Cyngn Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.21% in past 5-day. Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) showed a performance of 54.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.