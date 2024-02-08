Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Share Price Rebounds 24.14% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.89 trading at -$0.29 or -2.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.60B. That most recent trading price of COTY’s stock is at a discount of -13.2% from its 52-week high price of $13.46 and is indicating a premium of 24.14% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days COTY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $11.89 price level, adding 7.47% to its value on the day. Coty Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.90% in past 5-day. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) showed a performance of -1.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.66 million shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.