Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) At $3.68: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at $0.25 or 7.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That most recent trading price of CORZ’s stock is at a discount of -65.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.10 and is indicating a premium of 29.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 7.35%, in the last five days CORZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.68 price level, subtracting -1.38% to its value on the day. Core Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.90% in past 5-day. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) showed a performance of N/A in past 30-days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -136.60% in the current quarter and calculating 94.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $151.06 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $301.8 million and $192.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -49.90% while estimating it to be 3.20% for the next quarter.
CORZ Dividends
Core Scientific Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.