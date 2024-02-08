Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) At $3.68: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at $0.25 or 7.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That most recent trading price of CORZ’s stock is at a discount of -65.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.10 and is indicating a premium of 29.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.35%, in the last five days CORZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.68 price level, subtracting -1.38% to its value on the day. Core Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.90% in past 5-day. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) showed a performance of N/A in past 30-days.