Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.03?

In last trading session, Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) saw 4.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.67 or -39.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.27M. That closing price of TCS’s stock is at a discount of -427.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a discount of -45.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 295.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -39.41%, in the last five days TCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 42.46% to its value on the day. Container Store Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -36.81% in past 5-day. Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) showed a performance of -55.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Container Store Group Inc (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Container Store Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -117.33% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 101.60% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.18 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $212.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $259.72 million and $203.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.40% while estimating it to be 4.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.30%.

TCS Dividends

Container Store Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.44% institutions for Container Store Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at TCS for having 15.51 million shares of worth $48.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 30.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Front Street Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $3.83 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.