Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.28?

In last trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.02 or 4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.95M. That closing price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -4900.0% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.72%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 37.94% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 35.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.20% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of 28.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.27% institutions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNXA for having 25463.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1778.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15717.0.