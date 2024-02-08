Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.28?

In last trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.02 or 4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.95M. That closing price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -4900.0% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.72%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 37.94% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 35.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.20% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of 28.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.