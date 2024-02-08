Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Jumps 1.90 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 8.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.07 trading at $2.28 or 1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.21B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -53.51% from its 52-week high price of $187.39 and is indicating a premium of 61.96% from its 52-week low price of $46.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.90%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $122.07 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of -23.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.02 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Coinbase Global Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.07% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270k for the same.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.88% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at COIN for having 13.7 million shares of worth $980.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 10.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $796.12 million.
On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.08 million shares of worth $531.82 million or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $334.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.