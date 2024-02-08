Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Jumps 1.90 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 8.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.07 trading at $2.28 or 1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.21B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -53.51% from its 52-week high price of $187.39 and is indicating a premium of 61.96% from its 52-week low price of $46.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.90%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $122.07 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of -23.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.02 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.