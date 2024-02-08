Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.51?

In last trading session, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 4.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at -$0.08 or -3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $639.20M. That closing price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -123.11% from its 52-week high price of $5.60 and is indicating a premium of 49.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.09%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 19.29% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.43% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of -37.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.53 million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.