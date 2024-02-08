China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) At $0.20: What To Do?

In recent trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.02 or 12.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.75M. That most recent trading price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -4725.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81610.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 12.86%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.99% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of 6.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63100.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $145.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2014.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.97% during past 5 years.
CJJD Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 4.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.75% institutions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at CJJD for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61916.0.