China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) At $0.20: What To Do?

In recent trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.02 or 12.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.75M. That most recent trading price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -4725.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81610.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.86%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.99% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of 6.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63100.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.