Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $42.00?

In recent trading session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.00 trading at $0.47 or 1.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.62B. That most recent trading price of CERE’s stock is at a discount of -2.07% from its 52-week high price of $42.87 and is indicating a premium of 53.36% from its 52-week low price of $19.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days CERE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $42.00 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.45% in past 5-day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) showed a performance of -0.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.21 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.