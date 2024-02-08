Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) At $43.76: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.76 trading at $0.69 or 1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.44B. That most recent trading price of CZR’s stock is at a discount of -37.73% from its 52-week high price of $60.27 and is indicating a premium of 12.41% from its 52-week low price of $38.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days CZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $43.76 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.55% in past 5-day. Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) showed a performance of -4.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.3 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caesars Entertainment Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 209.42% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.30% in the current quarter and calculating 134.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.85 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.9 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.82 billion and $2.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.00% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.68% institutions for Caesars Entertainment Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CZR for having 23.28 million shares of worth $1.19 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 20.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19.89 million shares of worth $1.01 billion or 9.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $413.99 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.