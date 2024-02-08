BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.18?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -7.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.98M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -2422.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.54 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.37%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 21.74% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.23% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -48.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.