Buy, Sell Or Hold Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) At $121.64?

In recent trading session, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $121.64 trading at -$5.91 or -4.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.42B. That most recent trading price of ZBH’s stock is at a discount of -22.7% from its 52-week high price of $149.25 and is indicating a premium of 16.15% from its 52-week low price of $102.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.64%, in the last five days ZBH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $121.64 price level, adding 5.33% to its value on the day. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.41% in past 5-day. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) showed a performance of -0.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.