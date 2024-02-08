Buy, Sell Or Hold Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) At $2.76?

In last trading session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at -$0.67 or -19.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.80M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -14166.3% from its 52-week high price of $393.75 and is indicating a premium of 5.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 308.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.53%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 42.98% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -54.47% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of -38.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17690.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.