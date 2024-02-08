Buy, Sell Or Hold VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) At $1.59?

In last trading session, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.02 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $227.88M. That closing price of VNET’s stock is at a discount of -318.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.66 and is indicating a premium of 12.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days VNET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 7.02% to its value on the day. VNET Group Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -44.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.47% in past 5-day. VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) showed a performance of -37.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.74 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VNET Group Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.95% while that of industry is 25.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -283.30% in the current quarter and calculating -116.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $283.01 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $282.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $268.33 million and $249.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.50% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.38% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.52%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.20% institutions for VNET Group Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at VNET for having 14.33 million shares of worth $41.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, which was holding about 10.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $5.05 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.