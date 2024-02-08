Buy, Sell Or Hold Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) At $0.09?

In last trading session, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or -7.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.81M. That closing price of TGL’s stock is at a discount of -2566.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.12%, in the last five days TGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 27.42% to its value on the day. Treasure Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.55% in past 5-day. Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) showed a performance of -9.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.