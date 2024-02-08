Buy, Sell Or Hold TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) At $1.28?

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 2.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.04 or -3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $392.15M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -150.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 49.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.03%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.29% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of -12.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.71 million shares which calculate 5.58 days to cover the short interests.