Buy, Sell Or Hold Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) At $1.89?

In last trading session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 18.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.08 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -79.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 5.97% to its value on the day. Tilray Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.28% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -19.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 123.76 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.