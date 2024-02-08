Buy, Sell Or Hold Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) At $1.89?

In last trading session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 18.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.08 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -79.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 5.97% to its value on the day. Tilray Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.28% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -19.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 123.76 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.
Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Tilray Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.52% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.57% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.00%.
TLRY Dividends
Tilray Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 08 and April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.