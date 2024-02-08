Buy, Sell Or Hold TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) At $14.37?

In last trading session, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw 3.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.37 trading at -$0.98 or -6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.18B. That closing price of TGTX’s stock is at a discount of -148.23% from its 52-week high price of $35.67 and is indicating a premium of 55.05% from its 52-week low price of $6.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.38%, in the last five days TGTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $14.37 price level, adding 16.01% to its value on the day. TG Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.51% in past 5-day. TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) showed a performance of -32.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.7 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.