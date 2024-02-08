Buy, Sell Or Hold Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) At $4.25?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 2.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.15 or 3.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.97B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -11.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 70.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.66%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.42% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of 43.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.82 million shares which calculate 7.17 days to cover the short interests.