Buy, Sell Or Hold Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) At $1.54?

In last trading session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw 3.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at -$0.12 or -7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $274.80M. That closing price of SLDP’s stock is at a discount of -144.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.51%, in the last five days SLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 16.3% to its value on the day. Solid Power Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.94% in past 5-day. Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) showed a performance of 3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.24 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.