Buy, Sell Or Hold Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) At $0.52?

In recent trading session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.1 or 24.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.99M. That most recent trading price of SECO’s stock is at a discount of -703.85% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77680.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 247.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.86%, in the last five days SECO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.62% in past 5-day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17580.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.