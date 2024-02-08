Buy, Sell Or Hold Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) At $0.52?

In recent trading session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.1 or 24.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.99M. That most recent trading price of SECO’s stock is at a discount of -703.85% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77680.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 247.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 24.86%, in the last five days SECO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.62% in past 5-day. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17580.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $241.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $273.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2019. Company posted $175.82 million and $233.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.30% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.95% during past 5 years.
SECO Dividends
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.94% institutions for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at SECO for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.