Buy, Sell Or Hold SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) At $0.82?

In last trading session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at $0.01 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.66M. That closing price of ICU’s stock is at a discount of -620.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.91 and is indicating a premium of 80.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days ICU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 8.79% to its value on the day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 86.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.68% in past 5-day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) showed a performance of 43.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.76 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.