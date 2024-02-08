Buy, Sell Or Hold Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) At $1.79?

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.01 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $837.63M. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -236.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.03 and is indicating a premium of 11.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 10.95% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s shares saw a change of -20.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.51% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -12.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.12 million shares which calculate 8.18 days to cover the short interests.