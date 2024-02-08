Buy, Sell Or Hold Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) At $1.79?

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.01 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $837.63M. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -236.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.03 and is indicating a premium of 11.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 10.95% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s shares saw a change of -20.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.51% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -12.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.12 million shares which calculate 8.18 days to cover the short interests.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.57% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $756.51 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $696.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.54%.
PSNY Dividends
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.