Buy, Sell Or Hold ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) At $12.08?

In recent trading session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.08 trading at -$0.52 or -4.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $813.83M. That most recent trading price of ORIC’s stock is at a discount of -5.46% from its 52-week high price of $12.74 and is indicating a premium of 66.14% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 388.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days ORIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $12.08 price level, adding 6.86% to its value on the day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.86% in past 5-day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) showed a performance of 46.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.71 million shares which calculate 29.4 days to cover the short interests.