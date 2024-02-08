Buy, Sell Or Hold ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) At $12.08?

In recent trading session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.08 trading at -$0.52 or -4.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $813.83M. That most recent trading price of ORIC’s stock is at a discount of -5.46% from its 52-week high price of $12.74 and is indicating a premium of 66.14% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 388.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days ORIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $12.08 price level, adding 6.86% to its value on the day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.86% in past 5-day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) showed a performance of 46.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.71 million shares which calculate 29.4 days to cover the short interests.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.89% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.80% in the current quarter and calculating -1.90% decrease in the next quarter.
ORIC Dividends
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.