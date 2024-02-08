Buy, Sell Or Hold NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) At $2.73?

In last trading session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.12 or -4.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $209.61M. That closing price of SMR’s stock is at a discount of -295.24% from its 52-week high price of $10.79 and is indicating a premium of 33.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.21%, in the last five days SMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.73 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. NuScale Power Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.54% in past 5-day. NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.53 million shares which calculate 7.48 days to cover the short interests.