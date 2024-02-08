Buy, Sell Or Hold Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) At $17.00?

In last trading session, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) saw 10.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.00 trading at $0.73 or 4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That closing price of MOR’s stock is at a discount of -5.12% from its 52-week high price of $17.87 and is indicating a premium of 78.53% from its 52-week low price of $3.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.49%, in the last five days MOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $17.00 price level, adding 4.87% to its value on the day. Morphosys AG ADR’s shares saw a change of 71.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.75% in past 5-day. Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) showed a performance of 68.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.