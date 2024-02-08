Buy, Sell Or Hold Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) At $0.40?

In last trading session, Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.04 or -7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.85M. That closing price of MGRX’s stock is at a discount of -992.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.37 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 705.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.95%, in the last five days MGRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 17.71% to its value on the day. Mangoceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 45.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.36% in past 5-day. Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) showed a performance of 49.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.