Buy, Sell Or Hold Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) At $0.51?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.01 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.88M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -339.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 29.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.42% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -18.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.49 million shares which calculate 5.74 days to cover the short interests.