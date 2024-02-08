Buy, Sell Or Hold Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) At $0.11?

In last trading session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw 3.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.39M. That closing price of KTRA’s stock is at a discount of -6300.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.04 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.44%, in the last five days KTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 18.94% to its value on the day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.99% in past 5-day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) showed a performance of -21.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.