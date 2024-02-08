Buy, Sell Or Hold Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) At $5.67?

In last trading session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw 16.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at -$0.32 or -5.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of JBLU’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 39.68% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.34%, in the last five days JBLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $5.67 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Jetblue Airways Corp’s shares saw a change of 2.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.78% in past 5-day. Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a performance of -1.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.0 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.