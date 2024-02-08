Buy, Sell Or Hold Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) At $0.09?

In last trading session, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 10.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or -3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.55M. That closing price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -4966.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.56 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.44%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.33% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of -30.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.