Buy, Sell Or Hold IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) At $3.09?

In last trading session, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.09 trading at $0.2 or 6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of IHS’s stock is at a discount of -227.83% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 20.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 486.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.92%, in the last five days IHS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $3.09 price level, adding 22.75% to its value on the day. IHS Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -32.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.36% in past 5-day. IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) showed a performance of -28.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.