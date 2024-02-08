Buy, Sell Or Hold Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) At $33.39?

In recent trading session, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.39 trading at -$1.15 or -3.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.65B. That most recent trading price of HOG’s stock is at a discount of -50.61% from its 52-week high price of $50.29 and is indicating a premium of 23.84% from its 52-week low price of $25.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.33%, in the last five days HOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $33.39 price level, adding 8.62% to its value on the day. Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.03% in past 5-day. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) showed a performance of -2.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.46 million shares which calculate 6.44 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harley-Davidson, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.05% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -85.70% in the current quarter and calculating -11.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $880.22 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $918.68 million and $1.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% while estimating it to be -8.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.47% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.03% institutions for Harley-Davidson, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HOG for having 13.43 million shares of worth $472.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is H Partners Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $415.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.11 million shares of worth $144.68 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $133.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.