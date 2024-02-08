Buy, Sell Or Hold GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) At $1.34?

In last trading session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw 3.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.02 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $344.13M. That closing price of EAF’s stock is at a discount of -334.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.82 and is indicating a premium of 11.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.47%, in the last five days EAF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 5.63% to its value on the day. GrafTech International Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -38.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.75% in past 5-day. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) showed a performance of -34.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.23 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.