Buy, Sell Or Hold Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) At $0.41?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 12.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.04 or 9.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.36M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -1656.1% from its 52-week high price of $7.20 and is indicating a premium of 41.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.63%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -38.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.05% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -28.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.02 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.