Buy, Sell Or Hold Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) At $156.55?

In recent trading session, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $156.55 trading at $2.17 or 1.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.74B. That most recent trading price of EXPE’s stock is at a discount of -0.14% from its 52-week high price of $156.77 and is indicating a premium of 43.83% from its 52-week low price of $87.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.41%, in the last five days EXPE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $156.55 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Expedia Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) showed a performance of 2.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.56 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.