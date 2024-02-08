Buy, Sell Or Hold ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) At $1.95?

In last trading session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) saw 10.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at -$0.07 or -3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $815.16M. That closing price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -591.28% from its 52-week high price of $13.48 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.47%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 5.8% to its value on the day. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.63% in past 5-day. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -12.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97.31 million shares which calculate 5.44 days to cover the short interests.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ChargePoint Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.00% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $118.81 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $152.83 million and $128.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% while estimating it to be -1.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -140.39% during past 5 years.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.92% institutions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CHPT for having 25.84 million shares of worth $227.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linse Capital Llc, which was holding about 15.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.07 million shares of worth $79.72 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $64.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.