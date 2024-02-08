Buy, Sell Or Hold Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) At $1.28?

In last trading session, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 8.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.01 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.35M. That closing price of CAN’s stock is at a discount of -177.34% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 11.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 12.33% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -44.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.80% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of -43.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.22 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.