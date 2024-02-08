Buy, Sell Or Hold Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) At $2.53?

In last trading session, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 3.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.53 trading at $0.08 or 3.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $170.55M. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -392.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.46 and is indicating a premium of 13.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.27%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.53 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co’s shares saw a change of -25.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.42% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of -16.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.25 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.