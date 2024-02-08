Buy, Sell Or Hold Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) At $3.87?

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at -$0.06 or -1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $199.85M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -77.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 68.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 494.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.53%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $3.87 price level, adding 12.05% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.78% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of 37.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 million shares which calculate 9.11 days to cover the short interests.