Buy, Sell Or Hold Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) At $1.12?

In last trading session, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.04 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.50M. That closing price of BNGO’s stock is at a discount of -1507.14% from its 52-week high price of $18.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days BNGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Bionano Genomics Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.08% in past 5-day. Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) showed a performance of -37.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.89 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.