Buy, Sell Or Hold BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) At $0.41?

In recent trading session, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.04 or -9.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.77M. That most recent trading price of BCDA’s stock is at a discount of -612.2% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.58%, in the last five days BCDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 11.85% to its value on the day. BioCardia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.59% in past 5-day. BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) showed a performance of -37.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.